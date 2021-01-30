Coastal Capital Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF makes up 0.3% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $93.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.50. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $97.71.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.