Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 57,768 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,768 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 5.7% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000.

SCHE stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

