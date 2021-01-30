Cobinhood 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21,499.00 (COB)

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Cobinhood token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cobinhood has a total market capitalization of $138,588.38 and approximately $21,499.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded 47.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.14 or 0.00845484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.57 or 0.04203343 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018091 BTC.

Cobinhood Profile

Cobinhood is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 tokens. Cobinhood’s official website is www.cobinhood.com . The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cobinhood’s official message board is medium.com/@Cobinhood . Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cobinhood

Cobinhood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobinhood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cobinhood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

