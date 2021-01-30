Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $255.82

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $255.82 and traded as high as $272.92. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $266.86, with a volume of 33,391 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.82.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

