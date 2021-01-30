Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in January

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.21. 7,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $43.94 and a twelve month high of $85.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.42.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

