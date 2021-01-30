Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Shares of CODA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. 30,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Coda Octopus Group has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hamilton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $32,520.00. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

