Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.70. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 8,187 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 0.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.