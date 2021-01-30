CoinEx Token Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $8.58 million and $727,317.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.02 or 0.00917158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00056068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.56 or 0.04554762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00030932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019214 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

