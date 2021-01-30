CoinEx Token Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $8.73 million and approximately $822,416.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.61 or 0.00890698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.67 or 0.04320340 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00028566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018119 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

