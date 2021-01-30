CoinPoker Market Capitalization Achieves $1.91 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $89.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00913951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00051317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.15 or 0.04601165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00029672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018700 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.