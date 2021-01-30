CoinUs (CNUS) Trading 66% Lower Over Last Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 66% against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $60,799.51 and approximately $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007498 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006738 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000194 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000243 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

