CoinUs Price Down 66% Over Last 7 Days (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 66% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $60,799.51 and $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007498 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006738 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000194 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000243 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

