CoinUs Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $60,799.51 and $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007290 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006806 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000171 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000236 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.