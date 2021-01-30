Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Boosted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 233.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

