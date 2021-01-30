Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Trading Down 14.3%

Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.36. Approximately 2,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

About Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU)

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.