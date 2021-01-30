Colombia Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:CERX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.19. Colombia Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Colombia Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:CERX)

Colombia Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of coal mines in the Republic of Columbia. The company holds 10 coal mining concession contracts to exploit coal deposits in 10,455 hectares in the BoyacÃ and Santander districts of the Republic of Colombia. It also has an option to purchase a coal mining concession contract with 1,550 hectares in the BoyacÃ district.

