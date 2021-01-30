Color Platform Market Capitalization Tops $990,451.21 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $990,451.21 and approximately $106.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,365.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.91 or 0.01204431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.00521754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00037539 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002259 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

