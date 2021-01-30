ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $382.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.99 or 0.01242367 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007328 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001066 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,645,820,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,604,779,136 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.