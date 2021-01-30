ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $1,486.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000267 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.03 or 0.01008357 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010208 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001053 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,646,680,100 coins and its circulating supply is 12,605,638,272 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.