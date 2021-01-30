Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lessened by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 3.2% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.57. 27,480,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,952,611. The company has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

