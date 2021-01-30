Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 182,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 64,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

