Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $101,374,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,381,000 after buying an additional 1,849,897 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

