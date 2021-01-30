Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 46,316 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 51.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after purchasing an additional 721,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.0% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,480,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,611. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

