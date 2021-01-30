Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

