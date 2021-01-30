Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $50.22 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,508 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 14.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in Visa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day moving average is $203.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

