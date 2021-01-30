Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ESXB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 120,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,893. Community Bankers Trust has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

In other news, Director S. Waite Rawls III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,641 shares in the company, valued at $328,281.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $101,589.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

