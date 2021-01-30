Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.04. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

