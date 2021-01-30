Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

MGDDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $134.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.80.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.