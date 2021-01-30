Comparing Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centrica and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrica 0 3 6 0 2.67 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrica and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrica $28.95 billion 0.14 -$1.31 billion $0.37 7.50 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.92 $504.25 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centrica.

Profitability

This table compares Centrica and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrica N/A N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Centrica shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Centrica has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrica beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating and cooling systems and related appliances, as well as offers maintenance/breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage, and franchise network. The company also provides liquefied natural gas vessel chartering services. It primarily supplies energy and services to approximately 26.2 million customers under the British Gas, Bord GÃ¡is, Direct Energy, and Hive brands. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

