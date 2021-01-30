Comparing Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

50.7% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eldorado Gold and Franklin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 2 3 5 0 2.30 Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold 18.40% 3.76% 2.77% Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining has a beta of -1.57, indicating that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Franklin Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $617.80 million 3.17 $80.59 million $0.04 280.25 Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Franklin Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It operates five mines: Kisladag and Efemcukuru located in western Turkey, Lamaque in Canada, and Olympias and Stratoni located in northern Greece. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.