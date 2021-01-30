Comparing Parkway Bank (OTCMKTS:PKWY) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Parkway Bank (OTCMKTS:PKWY) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Parkway Bank and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parkway Bank N/A N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp 11.92% 4.50% 0.49%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Parkway Bank and Brookline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parkway Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.69%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Parkway Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parkway Bank and Brookline Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parkway Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 2.64 $87.72 million $1.10 11.45

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Parkway Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Parkway Bank has a beta of -18.35, meaning that its stock price is 1,935% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Parkway Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parkway Bank

As of April 27, 2013, Parkway Bank was acquired by CertusBank, N.A. Parkway Bank provides a range of general commercial and retail banking services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses primarily in Caldwell County, North Carolina. The company provides business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market demand accounts, noninterest-bearing accounts, and fixed rate certificates; certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts; credit and debit cards; business lending products comprising operating lines of credit, equipment financing, and commercial and investment real estate; and online banking services. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, mortgage loans, and construction loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Parkway Insurance Services, Inc., offers a range of personal and commercial insurance products consisting of home, auto, life and health, and business products. As at December 31, 2010, it operated through its main office in Lenoir, and branch offices in Hudson and Granite Falls. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir, North Carolina.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases for equipment financing for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

