Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,270.31 ($16.60).

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) news, insider Karen Witts acquired 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82). Also, insider Alison Yapp acquired 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) per share, for a total transaction of £39,704.64 ($51,874.37).

CPG opened at GBX 1,310.50 ($17.12) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,402.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,267.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Compass Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 865.80 ($11.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,995.50 ($26.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.81.

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

