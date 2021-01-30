Conceal 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,544.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $356,016.68 and $22,544.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,372,810 coins and its circulating supply is 9,463,363 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

