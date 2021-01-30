Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Reaches $342,734.70

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $342,734.70 and approximately $24,307.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,137.28 or 1.00159508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024047 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00961827 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00308733 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00183048 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002335 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00031196 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,374,927 coins and its circulating supply is 9,364,763 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.