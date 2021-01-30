Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 1,541 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 3,744.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CDW by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at $1,793,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in CDW by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CDW by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $131.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average of $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

