Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,731 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,934,000 after purchasing an additional 112,088 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,595,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1,923.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 349,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $98,765.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $139,630.00. Insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

MSA opened at $156.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $165.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $304.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

