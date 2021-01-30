Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $165.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

