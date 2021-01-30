Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAM opened at $916.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $959.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $904.02. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,092.80.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total transaction of $10,515,594.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,542,348. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $909.27.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

