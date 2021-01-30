Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.49 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after buying an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,167,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $540.76 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $576.00 to $588.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.82.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,521,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,200 shares of company stock worth $29,266,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

