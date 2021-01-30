Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.60 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Masimo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Masimo by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Masimo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $255.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.86 and its 200 day moving average is $241.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $3,056,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.