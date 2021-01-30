Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $1.38 Million in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $79.95.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.68). Equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

