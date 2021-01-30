Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $1.83 Million in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $41.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $49.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

