Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,603,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $150.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.78. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.30, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. CL King started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wingstop from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist decreased their price target on Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.93.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.