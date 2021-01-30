Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,470 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,982 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.