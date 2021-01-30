Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 3.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,647,000 after acquiring an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Insulet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 54,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,698,000 after buying an additional 102,907 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,283,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $267.18 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.63.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

