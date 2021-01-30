Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 117.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $141.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,768 shares of company stock worth $1,771,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

