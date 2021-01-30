Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,293 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $144.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average of $164.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

