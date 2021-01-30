Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $25,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.77 and a 200 day moving average of $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

