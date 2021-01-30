Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after purchasing an additional 84,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $202.67 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.36.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

