Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 102,870 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102,870 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,166,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

